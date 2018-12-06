Joan Karen Wright Allen

Joan Karen Wright Allen, age 73, of Newbern, Va., passed away Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Born Dec. 29, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Jesse Wright and Bertha Ramsey Wright. She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Samuel Gene Allen; her sister, Dona Lane, and brother, Chester Wright.

She is survived by three children, Linda Roop of Wyandotte, Mich., and son-in-law, Sam Roop of Newport, Va., Laura Kobza and son-in-law, Randy, of Salem, Va., and Samuel Gene “Donald” Allen of Newbern, Va., and daughter-in-law, Lorrie Allen, of Christiansburg, Va.; her grandchildren, Lincoln Roop and wife, Shelby, of Pittsburgh, Pa., Darrell and Joshua Allen of Christiansburg, Va., and Evan and Alaina Kobza of Salem, Va.; brother, Clayton Wright and wife, Vernice, of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., and three treasured friends, Darlene Jones, of Pulaski, Va., Betty Fanning, of Phoenix, Ariz., and Iris Williams of Dublin, Va.

Joan was a joyful person who delighted in bringing a smile to those with whom she came in contact. While growing up her children remember Mom’s beautiful singing as she went about her tasks. In later years they had the shining example of Mom’s tender care for Dad throughout his extended illness.

Funeral services are Thursday, Dec. 6, 11 a.m., at Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va., with Pastor Tim Weaver officiating. Interment follows at Newbern Cemetery.

The family is receiving friends Thursday from 10 a.m. until service time.

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on December 6, 2018.

