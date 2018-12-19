Jaycees announce Christmas parade winners

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Two churches and the local hospital captured first place honors in this year’s Pulaski Christmas Parade.

According to Lin Martin with Pulaski County Jaycees, Snowville Christian Church and Gethsemane Baptist Church took first place, respectively, in the Youth and Adult categories. LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski came in first in the Commercial division.

Martin said about 50 entries participated in the parade, despite very cold temperatures. The Jaycees present the parade.

This year’s judges were Katelyn Dobbins, Jeff McCoy and Christina Edney, Sports Marketing Director for Motor Mile Entertainment.

Other winners included:

• Youth Division — second place, Pulaski County 4-H; third place, Midway Church of God of Prophecy.

• Adult Division — second place, Connection Church.

• Commercial Division — second place, Pulaski Health and Rehab; third place, Babcock and More.

Written by: Editor on December 19, 2018.

Comments

comments