James B. Hale Jr.

James B. Hale Jr., 79, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Dec. 4, 2018.

Funeral service is Saturday, Dec. 15, 2 p.m., at Randolph Avenue United Methodist Church. The family is receiving friends at the church, one hour prior to the service. Interment is in Highland Memory Gardens.

Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

Written by: Editor on December 12, 2018.

Comments

comments