It’s Christmas for the fishes time again

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Christmas has just past for those who live “above the waterline,” but Christmas for the Fishes is just beginning. From today until Jan. 8, Claytor Lake State Park invites all those who need to say farewell to their Christmas Trees to bring them to the park so that they can provide Christmas for the Fishes.

As a bonus, those who bring a natural Christmas tree to the park’s boat launch will not be obligated to pay for parking for the day.

This annual event, which is a joint effort between the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, Claytor Lake State Park and Friends of Claytor Lake (FOCL), has been taking place for about a dozen years now. To give Christmas to the fishes, park employees and volunteers tie a cinderblock to the trees and sink them at various locations.

“Under this program, these pine trees create a natural habitat for the lake’s aquatic life,” said Assistant Park Manager Brody Havens. “Normally these trees would go into a landfill or rot in the woods. Instead we put them in the lake and that provides habitat for a multitude of fish species.”

According to Havens, Claytor Lake State Park hosts the event but the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, under the direction of John Copeland, decides where to place the pine trees. The Friends of Claytor Lake (FOCL) provide their boats to haul the trees out to the drop zones. The locations of these drop zones are then plotted by GPS and then put on the FOCL website so anglers can find them.

“It gives small fish cover from the big fish and the big fish use it as an ambush point,” Havens explained. “Some fish like it more than others. Your bluegill, sunfish, crappie and other smaller species are going to hold tight to it. The predator fish that like that type of cover are largemouth. Smallmouth will use it but they tend to lean more toward rocks and striper will be around, but they’ve got to keep swimming in order for the water to come over their gills. Certain species of catfish will also hang around it.”

How does he know this?

“We put cameras down on them to see what type of fish are holding on to the habitat,” said Havens.

In years past, most of the trees were dropped near Claytor Lake State Park’s picnic area, the cabin area and off the point where the gazebo is located.

“The reason we chose those locations is that our visitors could access these areas by boat or from the shore,” said Havens. “We’ve been doing it for so many years the footprint of those have grown significantly, so we’ve been looking for new sites and we dropped some upstream around DeHaven Park and in the mouth of Peak Creek.”

This year, the tree drop is scheduled for Jan. 9, but this could change depending on the weather.

“We schedule two different dates in case of bad weather,” said Havens. “Some years the lake froze over on our first date. One year we had three dates set because the lake stayed frozen for so long.”

The number of trees donated for this event varies. Some years as little as 100 trees were taken to the Claytor Lake boat launch. Last year Christmas for the Fishes netted 400 Christmas trees. This year’s tree count may well match last year’s.

To enjoy the free parking, follow the parking pass instructions that are posted next to the Christmas tree drop signs.

Written by: Editor on December 27, 2018.

Comments

comments