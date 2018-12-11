It’s beginning to look a lot like Winter

By William Paine

A couple of months ago, the National Weather Service predicted that several inches of rainfall would likely drench Pulaski County as a result of Hurricane Florence. The area did see some rain and rising rivers due to Florence, but nothing like what was predicted.

As early as Wednesday the National Weather Service predicted that a southerly storm system would dump around a foot of snow or more Sunday in the New River Valley and that’s exactly what happened.

Heavy snowfall fell all day Sunday from Bluefield to Richmond producing record breaking or near record breaking snow totals.

According to Vance Joyner of the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg, a weather watcher in the town of Pulaski recorded 15 inches of snowfall from Sunday’s snowstorm. The previous official highest snowfall in December in Pulaski County is 13.7 inches, recorded Dec. 18, 2009.

This makes Sunday’s snowfall, unofficially, the biggest snowfall ever to occur in December in Pulaski County. The most snowfall ever recorded in Pulaski County occurred Feb. 27, 1987, when 17 inches officially fell.

Bluefield, WV officially saw 15 inches of the fluffy stuff and Roanoke surprisingly surpassed this total with 15.2 inches of snow falling on the Star City. Roanoke’s biggest December snowfall occurred that same snowy weekend of Dec. 19, 2009, with 17.8 inches falling on that Saturday.

At this point, 34.6 inches of snow have fallen in Pulaski County this entire year. That’s the second highest annual amount of snow ever to have been recorded in this area. The year 1996 was the snowiest year ever recorded in Pulaski County with 51.9 inches of snow falling that year, so that record will likely stand.

Even eastern Virginia received their share of the fluffy stuff with the capitol city receiving 11.5 inches of snowfall Sunday. The last and only recorded instance where more snowfall fell in Richmond in December was when 17.2 inches fell in Dec. 23, 1908.

Independence, in Grayson County, reported the highest snow totals from Sunday’s snowstorm with weather watchers reporting (unofficially) from 20 inches to two feet falling there.

With last night’s temperatures dipping well below the freezing mark, roadways will likely be slick at least throughout the morning hours.

Temperatures this week are expected to rise to the high 30s in the day with temps dropping below the freezing mark at night.

