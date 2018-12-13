Indoor track and field compete at LU

By DAVID GRAVELY

The Pulaski County indoor track and field teams traveled to Liberty University last week to compete in the Wally Gilbert Invitational. By the end of the day several Cougar and Lady Cougar athletes had turned in a solid day of work to help prepare them for the remainder of their season.

For the Lady Cougars, a group of young athletes competed well. Sophomore Presley Martin turned in an eighth place performance in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 10.38. Martin also finished 17th in the 55-meter race with a time of 8.21.

Freshman Courtney Cregger finished ninth in the 500-meter race with a time of 1:36.34. Sophomore Kendall Morrell finished 11th in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 10.72. Junior Hailey Simpson finished 15th in the 1,000-meter race with a time of 4:06.10.

Freshman Lacey Custer finished 20th in the shot put with a throw of 22’9”. Sophomore Janie Kipalka finished 22nd in the shot with a throw of 22’. Junior Jaira McNair took 25th in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8.38. Freshman Cierra Truehart finished 30th in the 55-meter race at 8.61. Freshman Hailey Avites finished 35th in the 300-meter at 59.70.

The Lady Cougars finished the day tied for 18th place with Christiansburg. Patrick Henry earned top honors followed by Fluvanna County, James River, Rockbridge County, Prince Edward County, East Rockingham, Northside, Spotswood, Heritage, Staunton River, Orange County, Monticello, Appomattox County, Halifax County, E.C. Glass, Fort Chiswell and Bassett.

For the Cougars, junior Nathan Price took the top spot of the day for the boys with a fifth place finish in the 1,000-meter race with a time of 3:09.34. Sophomore Xavier Cobbs finished sixth in the 55-meter race at 6.99. Cobbs also earned seventh place in the long jump with an 18’9.5” effort.

Junior Logan Burchett finished seventh in the 300-meter race with a time of 41.67. Junior Adam Bennet finished eighth in the 300-meter race at 41.86. Bennet also earned 14th in the 500-meter at 1:22.59.

Junior Brayden Smith finished 11th in the 55-meter hurdles at 10.23. He also took 15th in the triple jump with a 35’9” leap.

Sophomore Lane Suthers earned seventh place in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 9.53. Suthers also earned 12th in the long jump with a 18’0.5” effort and 10th in the triple jump with his 38’ leap.

Junior Landon McDaniel took 17th in the 300-meter at 44.61. Senior Nathan Rice was 20th in the 55-meter race at 7.34. Freshman Evan Hull finished 18th in the 500-meter at 1:25.96. Freshman Karson Sweatnam finished 26th in the 500-meter at 1:29.92. Freshman Matthew Hosey took 20th in the 1,000-meter at 3:33.87.

Junior Austin Hall finished 18th in the 1,600-meter race at 5:57.23. He was followed by junior Samuel Caylor in the same race at 7:01.71. Freshman John Lyman III finished 15th in the 55-meter hurdles at 10.95. Lyman also earned 25th in the long jump with a 16’9.5” jump.

Junior Tristen Bowden finished 18th in the shot put with a throw of 37’5”. Junior Evan Winesett finished 20th in the shot with a throw of 33’7”.

The Cougar 4 x 200-meter relay team also earned a fifth place finish with a time of 1:46.93.

With a larger roster to work with, the Cougar boys earned 12th place out of 20 teams. Fluvanna County took first place followed by Patrick Henry, Northside, Orange County, Halifax County, Bassett, Monticello, Covington, Spotswood, Heritage and James River.

Pulaski County is scheduled to return to Liberty University Saturday, Dec. 15, for their next competition.

