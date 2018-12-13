Home for the Holidays plays in Pulaski

By WILLIAM PAINE

Beginning Thursday, the Adaire Theatre will present “Home for the Holidays” at the Pulaski Elks Lodge. This original production was written by Adair Theatre founder Kendall Payne and Associate Artistic Director Keith Patrick McCoy.

“Home for the Holidays is a Christmas variety musical revue very similar to a Carol Burnett or Dean Martin variety show,” said Payne. “There’s a little bit of everything in there, comedy sketches, big dance production numbers and lots of Christmas songs.”

There are 23 cast members in Home for the Holidays including seven children from this area. Other members of the cast, who range widely in age, come from Narrows, Roanoke, Rocky Gap and of course, Pulaski County.

Kendall Payne is a Pulaski County native who formed the Adaire Theatre in 2012.

“Growing up I didn’t have a lot of theater resources that were local, so I wanted to start providing something for Pulaski and the New River Valley,” said Payne. “That’s what Adaire Theatre is all about. It’s about providing theater locally here for actors and well as patrons to enjoy live, affordable theater with professional quality.”

Home For the Holidays premiers Thursday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. with two more evening showings at 7 p.m. this Friday and Saturday. There will also be two matinee showings at 2 p.m., on both Saturday, Dec. 15, and and Sunday, Dec. 16.

The show runs about 1:45 minutes with an intermission. Admission is $10 and tickets can be purchased either at the door on online at the Adaire Theatre website or by a link on their Facebook page.

