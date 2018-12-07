Holiday Magic plays in Pulaski

By WILLIAM PAINE

Last week, the New River Valley Regional Theatre began performances of their latest production, Holiday Magic, at the historic Pulaski Theatre.

Holiday Magic is a musical revue featuring more than 20 Christmas songs, which center around a plot involving Santa’s elves. Many of these tunes are familiar fare for the holiday season, while some songs are lesser known but no less endearing.

A cast of four professional actors sing and sometimes dance with Yuletide merriment as the plot unfolds. Catie Moss, who has performed in hundreds of similar productions across the country, plays an elf by the name of Chris in Holiday Magic.

“The show features a bunch of our favorite songs with little story lines throughout, to tell of the joy of Christmas,” Moss explained.

As of this week, the New River Valley Regional Theatre donated 60 tickets for Holiday Magic to the Christmas Store in Dublin. A raffle will determine which needy families will receive tickets for the Christmas show. As a result, 10 families that could not normally afford to attend a live theater production, will receive six tickets each.

Tickets to Holiday Magic will also be donated to several volunteers that work to run the Christmas store throughout the season.

Though the opening showing of Holiday Magic was sparsely attended, as has been the pattern in the past, interest in the show has increased with positive word-of-mouth.

Pulaski County High School teacher Greg Hawkes brought his wife to Sunday’s matinee production of the show.

“We drove up from southern Carroll County to be here and it was a great show,” Hawks said. “I would highly recommend it to anyone who wants to get into the Christmas Spirit. The sets are beautiful. The songs are beautiful. The actors are great and the choreography is great. We loved everything about it.”

Paul Gregory Nelson, who co-wrote the production with Robin Brooke is the director of the Holiday Magic.

“It’s fabulous to work with this great cast of talented actors who worked so hard for the show and it’s a joy to bring this Christmas show to the Pulaski area because we believe in the area and…in Santa Claus.”

