By WILLIAM PAINE

New River Valley Community Theatre will be offering a special private showing of the Christmas themed play entitled, Holiday Magic, today at 1 p.m. at the Pulaski Theatre.

Last week, NRV Community Theatre founder Robin Brooke went to the Christmas Store and offered to give tickets to the show away to needy individuals who are signed up for their services. As a result, 20 families won six tickets each in the raffle which will result in 120 people coming to today’s show.

The town of Pulaski got into the act by offering tickets to patrons of the Senior Community Center as a gift. As a result, 35 senior citizens will be attending Holiday Magic free of charge. With tickets normally costing $25 a piece, that’s a gift worth $875 to the town’s seniors. The seniors can bring someone with them to the show but their guest must pay the normal ticket price.

Jessica McKinney acts as the liaison between the Pulaski Theatre, where she holds a seat on the board, and the town where she works full time as a technical assistant.

“This is a way the town can give back to show how we appreciate our senior citizens and what they’ve done for the town over the years,” said McKinney. “The theater is always happy to help with those things.”

The town also paid for a holiday dinner at the Senior Community Center and over 70 seniors participated.

Robin Brooke plans on showing the same play next Christmas and is seeking a sponsor to pay for operating costs.

“I’d like it to be more organized next year so that people who don’t have any to do anything for Christmas can at least come and do this,” said Brooke.” I saw a couple of people on the street who were down and out and had nothing and I gave them tickets to come. We’re striving to bring some Holiday Magic to people who couldn’t normally afford the play. So that the theater can be for everybody, even those who can’t afford to pay for a ticket. I like to get them in, especially at a Christmas Show.”

Holiday Magic has its final show of the season beginning tonight at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

Written by: Editor on December 21, 2018.

