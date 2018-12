History lesson

Guy Smith, right, of Pulaski County Department of Social Services, recently spoke with members of Rotary Club of Pulaski about the history of Calfee Training School in Pulaski and plans to turn it into a museum and child care center. He is shown with Stu Schwarzer, club president, and historic pictures from the training school, which opened in 1894 and closed in 1966.

