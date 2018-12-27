Hiss returns to Va. as Bedford administrator

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

BEDFORD COUNTY — Robert Hiss, a former assistant administrator for Pulaski County, is back in Virginia, but this time he’s the top administrator for Bedford County.

Hiss left Pulaski County in 2014 to become an assistant county manager for Athens City and Clark County in Georgia, which has a unified government. He had served as assistant county administrator in Pulaski County for seven years prior to heading south.

Bedford County Board of Supervisors announced Friday the hiring of Hiss as county administrator there. He takes over the position Feb. 25. Current administrator, Carl Boggess, retires Dec. 31.

According to information released by Bedford County, Hiss served as county administrator in Chattahoochee and Meriwether counties in Georgia for eight years prior to coming to Pulaski County.

Hiss received a master’s degree in public administration, with an urban affairs concentration, from American University in Washington, D.C. He graduated from Senior Executive Institute at University of Virginia in 2013.

“Mr. Hiss best illustrated the strengths and characteristics we were looking for and believe his motivation for the job and well-rounded experiences make him the best fit for the organization and county,” Bedford Supervisors Chairman Bill Thomasson said.

Hiss said, “I am honored and humbled to be entrusted with this responsibility. It is my intention to earn the confidence of the board, the employees, and citizens as we continue to provide quality services for Bedford County.

“Over the past decade, I’ve had the opportunity to work with wonderful mentors and innovative local governments which helped mold me for this position. This is a very exciting opportunity and I look forward to working with the Bedford County team to achieve the goals set forth by the Board of Supervisors.”

