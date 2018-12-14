High School and the 5 C’s

By WILLIAM PAINE

This year, students at Pulaski County High School are taking part in a new educational program which involves what are referred to as Extension Blocks.

Under the program, every Wednesday students take part in an hourlong Extension Block class that teaches them how to apply what they learn in school to real world situations. The classes deal with a variety of subjects ranging from how to start a small business, to creating children’s books to studying the environmental impacts of a volcanic flow.

“The graduation requirements changed last year so we have to be able to prove to the state that we’ve focused on what are known as the Five C’s, which are Critical Thinking, Creative Thinking, Communication, Collaboration and Citizenship,” said PCHS Principal Michael Grimm.

These five principles are applied to projects associated with the Extension classes. At this week’s meeting of the Pulaski County Board of Education, students Jaheim Calfee-Ramey and Bailey Reed came with Algebra I teachers Lacy Groves and Amy Taylor to show the board their Extension project, which focused on creating a small business.

The students in this Extension Block decided to form a small business called Snow 2 Go that made and sold snow cones. The students created a Snow 2 Go logo and video to promote their enterprise and were in the process of plotting out sales figures, presumably with an algebraic equation.

“All of our students have to take these Extension classes,” Grimm explained. “We have four throughout the year. One for each nine weeks grading period. We take attendance with them. We give them a pass or fail grade on them. It’s based upon the opportunity for students to get real world applications that may lead to a career choice later in life. A freshman coming this year will have 16 opportunities over the course of their high school career to wet their whistle on different career paths once they get out.”

This extra one-hour Extension class is made possible by shaving 15 minutes off each of the regular blocks/classes students have during the day Wednesday. The class takes place in Wednesday morning after second chance breakfast.

“Normally classes run about 90 to 93 minutes on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays,” said Grimm. “So, we’re actually borrowing some instructional time which we have built in, we have plenty of it built into the courses throughout the course of the semester.”

Ideally, students will have nine hours a semester to complete their projects but if school is delayed Wednesday, the Extension Blocks are disregarded for that day. Likewise, if there is SOL testing Wednesday, the Extension Blocks are canceled for that day. For these reasons, there have only been five Extension Blocks in this nine-week period at PCHS, with the possibility of only one more next week.

In this first year of the program, two PCHS educators teach these Extension classes with upward of 30 students in each class. When the program is better established it is likely the Extension class will be taught by one teacher with a class size of 10 to 15 students. It is also planned that in the future, students will also be able to better choose which Extension blocks in which they participate.

These Extension Blocks are also used to help students who have had difficulty on some aspects of their SOL testing, which was also part of the state’s mandate.

The state did not specifically denote how to apply the 5 C’s to the school system’s curriculum.

“It’s very broad,” Grimm said. “They said you have to focus on these things, but they didn’t define them. So we sat down with some students and teacher focus groups and we talked about expectations for the program.”

The Extension Block program is new this year and will likely be tweaked, in some fashion, in the coming years.

