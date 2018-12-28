Hatcher Road: The signal light and the cost

By WILLIAM PAINE

Despite the cold temperatures, progress continues at the site of the new Pulaski County Middle School, which is still expected to be open by the Fall of 2020.

At this month’s meeting of the Pulaski County School Board, Trevor Kimzey, an engineer working on the project, announced that VDOT had agreed to allow a signal light to be placed at the intersection of Thornspring Road and Route 11. This was good news, as members of the school board had always preferred this location to serve as the main entrance to the new school.

Though the main entrance will most likely be at a signal light across from Cougar Express, it may not be the entryway that will be used at the school’s planned Fall 2020 opening. The reason for this is that VDOT agreed to allow the signal light at Thornspring Road, only if and when it intersects with Hatcher Road. This will require Hatcher Road to be rerouted, as it currently intersects with Route 11, approximately .2 miles northwest of the Thornspring Road intersection.

It is estimated that upward of .3 miles of Hatcher Road will need to be rerouted so that it intersects with Thornspring Road at Route 11.

Andy McCready, chairman of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors, stated that the project to reroute Hatcher Road will easily cost a million dollars and perhaps significantly more.

If the county supervisors agree to allocate money for this project, and it seems likely that they will, they can potentially pay for half of the costs with state money. Virginia offers a cost sharing program that allows VDOT to pay for half of the cost for these types of road projects.

“There is a window where localities can apply to the state for 50/50 cost sharing every two years,” said McCready. “The window closed in November of 2017 but we will certainly put in applications for the next revenue sharing program.”

McCready, and presumably a majority of other supervisors, plan to apply to VDOT at the next available window in the Fall of 2019. If all goes well, the money should be available by the Spring of 2020. Whether or not planning and design of the road would take place before the funds become available is unclear.

According the Kimzey, designing and then constructing this new roadway would normally take an entire year and that is without any unforeseen problems.

This being the case, it is highly likely that the existing crossover, located .3 miles south of Hatcher Road, will serve as the main entrance to the middle school for at least the first year the school is open.

The Pulaski County supervisors set aside $350,000 specifically for the signal light when passing the original $45.7 million budget. Another $400,000 was set aside for constructing left and right turn lanes at the Thornspring intersection. A portion of that money will now be used to create a left turn lane on southbound Route 11, which will likely serve as the school’s main entrance at least for a time.

Even with state assistance, it is likely that the supervisors will need to allocate more funds toward this project, as this unexpected expense will likely exceed money already dedicated for school construction.

