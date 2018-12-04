Gun allegedly fired during altercation

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

RADFORD — Radford City police are hopeful the public can help identify who was involved in a Sunday altercation in which a firearm was discharged several times.

Radford officers responded to the 1200 block of Fairfax Street just after 5 a.m. Sunday for a report of a subject firing a handgun multiple times, according to a press release from Chief Don Goodman.

No one was injured and there was no property damage, police said.

Authorities ask anyone with information on who was involved in the incident to contact Cpl. Eric Martin at 540-267-3196 or Eric.Martin@radfordva.gov.

