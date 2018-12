Good Citizen Award

William Paine/SWT

At the most recent school board meeting, Pulaski County High School Senior, Paige Hopkins led the Pledge of Allegiance. Hopkins is the daughter of James and Carolyn Hopkins of Dublin. Paige is currently the SCA President as well as a member of the National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, girls’ cross-country and soccer teams. Pictured here are Paige Hopkins and Pulaski County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kevin Siers.

Written by: Editor on December 17, 2018.

Comments

comments