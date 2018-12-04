FOL holding final book sale ’til March

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

This weekend is the last chance for readers to stock up on enough low-cost books to get them through what some are projecting to be an extra cold and snowy winter.

This week, Pulaski County Friends of the Library is holding its final book sale of the year, as well as its final sale until March. The sale is Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at FOL’s bookstore, across Northwest Third Street from Pulaski Library.

With Christmas just around the corner, this is also a good time to pick up some books for gifts. Hardbacks and paperbacks by most popular authors are available. In some cases, patrons can buy two books and get one free.

FOL is a nonprofit community organization whose main purpose is to support the activities and programs of the Pulaski County Library System. Proceeds from the sale of books donated to FOL help support library programs, such as the Summer Reading Program.

The agency is grateful to all who have purchased and donated books to FOL this year — especially those who contributed books during its August Book Drive.

For additional information on the upcoming sale or how to donate books, contact FOL president Lance Hudnall at 276-728-4626 or Buddy Johnston at 540-320-1128.

Written by: Editor on December 4, 2018.

Comments

comments