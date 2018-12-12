Fluffy stuff gets heavy on the end of a shovel

By WILLIAM PAINE

Just as night follows day, after a big snowfall comes the shoveling. On Monday, thousands of those who call the New River Valley home were outside shoveling their walkways and driveways after Winter Storm Diego dumped more than a foot of snow on this area.

Though it is not immediately apparent to the average clearer of walkways, shoveling snow is a surprisingly dangerous activity. On average shoveling snow accounts for about 11,000 trips to the Emergency Room each year.

Statistic show that the most common injuries involve falling (no surprise) and getting hit by a snow shovel, which is somewhat surprising.

Of course soft tissue injuries are also quite common, especially as it relates to straining the lower back. Experts say that most back injuries occur when the person shoveling bends forward then lifts the shovel before flinging the snow over ones’ shoulder. It’s the twisting motion that stresses the back, they say. The alternative? They didn’t say but one assumes the alternative is throwing down several hundred dollars on a snow blower.

Heart related problems account for only seven percent of all snow shoveling injuries, but nearly all the deaths related to the manual clearing of snow. Every year about 100 people in the United States die from shoveling snow.

Monday morning, Zach Murphy, who lives in the town of Pulaski’s Bainbridge subdivision, was out shoveling his neighbor’s driveway.

“We got more than a foot,” said Murphy, who had just finished clearing the driveways of two of his elderly neighbors. Zach, it turns out, did much of the work with a snow blower. The Southwest Times asked why he favored this method.

“Because I’m fat and out of shape and I don’t want to die shoveling snow,” he answered.

Zach, who had been shoveling and blowing the snow for several hours both Sunday and Monday, showed no bitterness in taking on this chore.

“It’s a shame to say I don’t know all of my neighbors as well as I should,” Zach admitted. “But this is how I’ve gotten to know them more, honestly. I didn’t really know my neighbor Louise and then I’m out shoveling her driveway. I’ll just go and start doing it. People come out and offer to pay and I say ‘Hey, I’m not doing this for money, I’m just doing it. So, just let me help.'”

Zach’s neighbor, Gloria Mabe, is grateful for Zach’s snow clearing prowess. “He helps me out every time there’s snow or bad weather or anything. Wonderful guy. I couldn’t have asked for a better neighbor.”

