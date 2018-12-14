Feds charge Salem man in Dublin firearm thefts

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

ROANOKE — A Salem man is facing federal charges for allegedly stealing firearms from a Dublin pawnshop Nov. 24.

Brian McGinn, spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia, said a federal grand jury indicted 19-year-old DeAngelo Ramsey for one count each of burglary of a federal firearms licensee and possession and concealment of stolen firearms.

The indictment, which is merely a charge and not a finding of guilt, alleges Ramsey broke into a pizza business (Little Caesar’s) on Broad Street in the early morning hours of Nov. 24 and removed tiles from a ceiling it shared with Dublin Pawn (also known as E.S. Ramey Firearms).

Rather than enter the pawnshop, the indictment alleges, Ramsey reached through the ceiling and stole two semi-automatic rifles and two shotguns.

“We are committed to working with the ATF (Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) and our state and local partners to prosecute individuals who unlawfully obtain, possess or transfer firearms,” U.S. Attorney Cullen stated Thursday. “Procuring firearms through theft or fraud is a serious offense and one that will result in a federal prison sentence.”

Thomas L. Chittum III, special agent in charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ Washington Field Division, said ATF “takes the theft of firearms very seriously. Too often, stolen firearms are used to commit violent crimes, usually in the same community where they were stolen.”

“Thankfully, the aggressive response from law enforcement lead to recovery of the firearms … before they ended up on the streets or in the hands of other criminals.”

ATF, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Pulaski Police Department, Radford Police Department, Salem Police Department and Dublin Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Kristin B. Johnson is prosecuting the case for the United States.

Written by: Editor on December 14, 2018.

Comments

comments