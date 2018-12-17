Farm and vet unite to offer live nativity

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Pulaski County destination farm and local veterinarian are joining forces to create a live nativity that will be open for public tours just before Christmas.

Thornspring Pastures, 5090 Thornspring Road, and Dr. Jared Morgan of Tipton Ridge Veterinary Services in Pulaski are presenting the live nativity at Thornspring Pastures Dec. 21, 5-8 p.m.

Admission is free, but donations of cash or nonperishable food items are being accepted for distribution to local food banks.

“Come and experience the joy and celebrate the season with a live nativity,” Morgan said.

The nativity consists of a “dramatized narrated guided tour” every half-hour on the half-hour. Visitors also can also can walk through and experience the nativity on their own.

But there’s more to do as well. Morgan said music and a social gathering are being held at the barn and visitors also can warm themselves and reflect by a fire.

“Make this a time to take a moment and find some peace in an otherwise busy Christmas season,” he said.

