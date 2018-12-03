Failure to report to jail brings fine

A woman who opted to be with her hospitalized toddler rather than serve a weekend jail sentence was fined, but the fine was suspended.

The woman told Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch she remembered his warning at sentencing about failing to report to jail. However, she said her child was burned over 42 percent of the body at a younger age and she was scared.

The 3-year-old recently overdosed on a prescription medication while in the care of someone other than the mother. The Southwest Times has decided not to identify the mother in order to protect the child’s identity.

According to court testimony, the mother had already served a portion of a 30-day jail sentence when she failed to report one weekend. Her conviction was for felony larceny.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Dina Branco didn’t ask Finch to impose additional jail time for the mother. She left it up to him whether to allow weekend service to continue.

Defense attorney Naomi Huntington said only two more days were left to serve.

Finch said he made it clear at sentencing weekend service is a privilege that should not be violated. However, given the circumstances, he said he wouldn’t impose additional jail time.

“Your punishment will be to serve the sentence straight through, which is what you’re doing now,” he told the mother. He also convicted her of contempt of court and fined her $50, all of which was suspended.

