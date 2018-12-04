Exhibits Committee holds reception featuring ‘Veteran’s Trees’

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Pulaski County Courthouse Exhibits Committee held a reception in the old stone courthouse Saturday, which featured two “Veteran’s Trees” recently put on display in the entrance hall. The trees are decorated with photographs or renderings of Pulaski County residents who have served in the United States military.

“Today is about honoring and paying tribute to Pulaski County veterans,” said Nancy Burkett, chairwoman of the Courthouse Exhibits Committee. “We just finished the trees Thursday. The list was completed yesterday. The list has the names and all the information about each of the veterans that we’ve been provided by families or the veterans themselves.”

There are now 230 pictures of veterans displayed on these two trees. The names of these veterans, as well as the time period when they served, are displayed on easels adjacent to the “Veteran’s Tree” display.

“We had some really good comments this week from folks coming in to pay their taxes,” said Burkett. “I was asked ‘How do I get my relative’s picture on there?’ several times. So, we explained that to them and we even received some yesterday. The last one we added was for a fellow named Arthur Pickerall, who served in WWII and received a Purple Heart. He was also a town of Pulaski police officer.”

Members of the Courthouse Exhibits Committee provided a variety of pastries and sweets for the occasion. The “Veteran’s Trees” will remain on display until the arrival of the new year.

