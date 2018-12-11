Enrollment open for energy assistance

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

New River Community Action (NRCA) is taking applications for one-time assistance with electric bills for those with qualifying hardships.

Assistance is available while funds last through American Electric Power’s (AEP) Neighbor-to-Neighbor Dollar Energy Fund Hardship Program. Eligible customers receive a one-time grant that is applied directly to their electric bill.

“We are very fortunate to partner with AEP to offer the Neighbor-to-Neighbor Dollar Energy Fund for people who have difficulties paying their electric bills. Last year, NRCA staff members helped 903 families in the New River Valley to access” assistance of over $149,000, said Jonathan Penn, NRCA community services program director.

The AEP grant is a last-resort fund that goes beyond assistance offered by other sources. To qualify, electric service must be cut off or there must be an active termination notice.

The outstanding balance must be at least $100 and payments totaling $100 must have been made during the 90 days prior to applying for assistance. Applicants 62 years of age or older are required to show proof of payments totaling $75 during the 90 days before applying. Assistance from other organizations or programs does not count toward proof of prior payments.

Assistance is available on a first come, first served basis to those with gross household incomes of 150 percent or below Federal Poverty Income Guidelines. The maximum qualifying annual income for a family of two is $24,360, and $36,900 for a family of four, according to Sarah Gray, lead Pulaski Community Services Worker.

“Dollar Energy Fund staff review the applications and may approve up to $300 per household,” Gray said, “however, it is often less than that.”

The applicant’s utility account must be a residential, single family home or an apartment. It also must be in the name of an adult living in the household.

Those qualifying for federal heating and cooling assistance grants through Department of Social Services must apply for that assistance before seeking assistance from Neighbor-to-Neighbor. Proof of application also is required.

Neighbor-to-Neighbor funds cannot be used for security deposits or reconnection fees.

