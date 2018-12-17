Employee of the Month

The Employee of the Month for Pulaski County Public Schools is Mr. Dana Bragg, Maintenance, from Pulaski County High School. Mr. Bragg just finished is third year with Pulaski County Public Schools. Mr. Bragg is always working diligently repairing and maintaining the high school. Any issue that may arise, Mr. Bragg responds quickly and with a smile. He always has a very encouraging and positive attitude. He works with efficiency as well has high quality. Every person who encounters him comments on how fortunate PCHS is to have him. It is with great pride and honor that Pulaski County High School nominates Dana Bragg for Employee of the Month.

