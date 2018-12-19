Elsie Louise Stoots

Elsie Louise Stoots, age 75, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018 at her home.

Born April 21, 1943, in Radford, Va., she was the daughter of the late Gordon Buckland and Bessie Hill Buckland. Her husband, Charles Elderidge Stoots; son, Timothy Charles; grandson, Kenneth Robert Saunders, and sister, Sarah Christine Buckland, also preceded her in death.

She is survived by her children, Lori (J.C.) Delp of Galax, Va., Jamie (Mike) Cobbs of Radford, Va., and Jennifer Stoots and Jeremiah Barrera of Pulaski, Va.; grandchildren, Chanel, Brittany Tracey and Travis, Marashane and Jacob, Charles Matthew, Brianna, Memphis; four step-grandchildren; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Anthony, Zoey, Jayden, Chloe, and 12 step-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services are 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with Chaplain Robbie Vance officiating. Interment follows at Mt. View Cemetery, Dublin, Va.

The family is receiving friends one hour before service time Thursday at the funeral home. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

