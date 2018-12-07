Ellis Reed Altizer

Ellis Reed Altizer, age 68, of Dublin, Va., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 5, after a long battle with illness at Highland Ridge Rehab.

He was born in Riner, Va., Feb. 22, 1950, to the late Highly Altizer and Verdie Altizer. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, James Altizer.

He was a past employee of 84 Lumber.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Ann Altizer; children, Tina Maria Cox, Christopher Reed (Shantelle) Altizer and Amanda Gail Alitzer; siblings, Virginia Faye (Robert) Kittenger, Lennie Mae Ratcliff and Henry Lee Altizer; grandchildren, Kristaen Nicole and Josh Cooper, Tyler Regan Cox, Ayden Lee Duncan, Dustin Colby Hooper, Adam Day Newman; many nieces, nephews, and special friends Allen and Terri Palmore.

Funeral services are Friday, Dec. 7, 2 p.m., at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with the Rev. J.B. Shelton officiating. The family is receiving friends one hour before service time at the funeral home.

Interment follows at Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, Va., in the Good Shepherd. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Good Samaritan Hospice and Dr. Stewart for all their loving care.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va. is handling arrangements for the family.

