Dublin hunter harvests Mountaineer Monster

By DAVID GRAVELY

sports@southwesttimes.com

Everybody has a hunting or fishing tale they love to tell around the campfire, but for one Dublin man that story resulted in the deer of a lifetime.

Micky Lowe of Dublin has hunted his entire life, and over the course of that time he has harvested some beautiful bucks. Nothing, however, may ever compare with what happened to him Nov. 7, 2018, while hunting at a private hunting preserve in Monroe County, West Virginia.

“I was walking in that morning and taking my time,” Lowe said. “It was really foggy, so I was trying to keep my noise down. I got to the edge of a field and heard something, so I stopped. I knew it sounded like a deer, but you never know.”

Lowe, an experienced hunter with plenty of big bucks on his wall, kept his cool and watched in the direction of the sounds.

“I finally saw one walk out, and it was a good one,” Lowe said. “I couldn’t be sure, but it looked like a really big bodied 10 or 12-pointer. I waited a minute, and then the second one walked out. He was an even bigger deer, with an even bigger rack. I would have gladly taken either one of those deer, but what stepped out next was like a dream.”

As calmly as he could, Lowe raised the rifle and looked through the scope. The roughly 100-yard shot was well within the reach of his .300 WSM.

“I could only see part of one side of his rack, but I knew he was something special,” Lowe said. “I put my scope on him and pulled the trigger. He jumped and kicked, so I knew it was a good hit. I waited a few minutes and walked over to where he had been standing. I didn’t have to follow the blood trail very far. He went about 50 yards up over a nole and dropped.”

As he approached the deer and was able to take in the actual size of it, Lowe was stunned.

“I don’t think it registered right away,” he said. “It was so big, but all I could think about was getting it out of there. I walked back down and had a buddy with a four-wheeler come help. That was the first time I think it really hit me how big he was.”

The deer was a large bodied one with a massive non-typical rack. The rack has 52 scoreable points.

“When I was standing there getting ready to shoot, I thought I’d wait a second to see what that third deer looked like,” Lowe said. “I’m glad I did. I think I was in shock standing there looking at it on the ground. I’ve been hunting for close to 60 years and I’ve never seen anything even close to this.”

To put just how big this deer is into perspective, the current world record non-typical whitetail, known as the Missouri Monarch, was found in St. Louis County, Missouri, in 1981. It was not taken by a hunter. It was picked up by the Missouri Department of Conservation after a hunter came across it while in the woods. According to the story, the toothless animal was found dead, apparently of natural causes. The hunter reported the deer and wildlife officials took over from there.

The main beams of that deer measured 24 1/8” on the right side and 23 3/8” on the left with an inside spread of 23 3/8”. That deer had 19 points on the right side and 25 points on the left for a total of 44 scoreable points. After much scrutiny, the deer measured 333 7/8 under the Boone and Crockett trophy scoring system.

While this deer will not be eligible for any record book recognition due to being taken on a private preserve, it’s still interesting to see how this buck stacks up against the Missouri deer?

“We measured it at the taxidermists when we first got there,” Lowe said. “We green scored it at 315”, but I haven’t had it officially measured. It’s a buck of a lifetime, no matter what.”

Written by: Editor on December 19, 2018.

