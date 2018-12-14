Dublin Christmas Parade is Saturday

Staff Report

Temperatures are supposed to be milder this weekend, but Dublin Christmas Parade may have to contend with rain.

Early forecasts are calling for potential flooding from new rain, melting of remaining snow and already saturated grounds.

Dublin’s parade begins at 11 a.m. Saturday. Lineup for participants is at 10:30 a.m. at Dublin Middle School on Giles Avenue. The parade heads along Giles to East Main Street, where it turns left and continues to Dublin Church of God for disbanding.

After the parade, everyone is invited to stop by Dublin United Methodist Church for soup, hot chocolate, a stroll through “Bethlehem” and other activities.

Written by: Editor on December 14, 2018.

Comments

comments