Peacocks and Hollyhocks, in the historic freight and passenger depot in downtown Dublin, is recipient of Pulaski County Clean Community Council’s December Clean Business Award. To qualify for the award, a business must have been in business for at least a year at its current location in Pulaski County, must be sole proprietors who take interest in the appearance of their business, and must be unique enough to draw shoppers from outside the county, as well as inside.

December 27, 2018.

