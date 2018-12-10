Crash with snowplow claims life

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

BUCHANAN COUNTY — A Virginia man died Thursday in a crash with a snowplow on Route 460.

According to Virginia State Police, Randall S. Looney, 29, of Maxie, was operating a 2005 Honda Civic when it crossed the center of Route 460, striking a Virginia Department of Transportation snowplow.

Looney was not wearing a seat belt, police said. He died at the scene of the 11:37 a.m. crash. The snowplow operator wasn’t injured.

The investigation continues.

