By MELINDA WILLIAMS
melinda@southwesttimes.com
BUCHANAN COUNTY — A Virginia man died Thursday in a crash with a snowplow on Route 460.
According to Virginia State Police, Randall S. Looney, 29, of Maxie, was operating a 2005 Honda Civic when it crossed the center of Route 460, striking a Virginia Department of Transportation snowplow.
Looney was not wearing a seat belt, police said. He died at the scene of the 11:37 a.m. crash. The snowplow operator wasn’t injured.
The investigation continues.
