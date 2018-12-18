Cougars big fourth quarter leads to victory

By RODNEY YOUNG

Trailing 44-43 with 5:25 remaining in the game the Pulaski County Cougars went on a 15-3 run to defeat the Carroll County Cavaliers 58-47 Saturday at the Cougar Den.

The Cougars got 23 points from Dillon Porter and 11 from senior Justin Roberson in the win. Between those two they tallied 12 of the Cougars final 15 points.

Carroll County (1-3) got 17 points from their big man Weston Burcham. Guard Jackson Hull was held to nine after earlier in the season scoring 25 against the Cougars.

The Cougars led most of the first quarter until Jackson Hull hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to go up 18-17 at the opening quarter. They also were up 30-25 at intermission. The Cavaliers hit a tip-in by Burcham at the horn to end the third quarter up 42-41.

Pulaski County (2-2) were down 44-43 with 5:25 left before Porter hit a five-footer jumper to put them up 45-44.

On the next possession Carroll County was called for a foul under their basket and then their bench was called for a technical. Roberson stepped up the charity stripe and calmly hit both free throws. Then he hit a three-point jumper to Pulaski County up 52-44 after AJ McCloud hit a running five-footer in the lane.

“We played much better today after a sluggish start. After the Patrick Henry loss this was a huge win for the team,” said Cougar head coach Andrew Hart. “We got some big plays today from Porter, Roberson and Hayden Gray. Hopefully this will give some of the guys some confidence.”

The Cougar junior varsity evened their record at 2-2 with a 62-22 drubbing of the young Cavaliers. David Hunley led the way with 12 points. Bradley Hudson and Peyton McDaniel had nine each and Grayson Deu chipped in with eight. Carroll County got five points from Will Newman in the loss.

The Cougars will be back in action as they host Hidden Valley tonight in the Cougar Den. They will travel to Blacksburg Thursday and are at Radford this Saturday.

