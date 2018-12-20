Cougar comeback falls short

By Rodney Young

The Cougar boys’ basketball team played inconsistent at times but were all tied up at 37 with four minutes to play Tuesday. They didn’t make the big play when they needed to, however, as they fell at home to Hidden Valley 43-40.

The Cougars either committed untimely turnovers or missed big shots down the stretch that cost them the ballgame.

Down 41-37 with just over a minute to go, Gage Mannon hit a three-pointer to cut their deficit to one, 41-40. After fouling five times to put Hidden Valley into the one-and-one, the Titans Grayson Carroll hit both shots of a one-and-one with 14.1 seconds to go to seal the game. The Cougars missed a last second shot as the game ended.

Pulaski County (2-3) got 10 points from senior forward Benjamin Poe and Dillon Porter chipped in with nine.

Hidden Valley was led by Andrew Duncan with 11 points. Carroll finished with 10 and Alley Mitchell had nine.

“We didn’t make plays down the stretch and we committed to many turnovers,“ said Cougar head coach Andrew Hart. “We dug ourselves a hole there in the second quarter. We had nine turnovers and only six points. We battled back and had three or four straight chances to take the lead when we tied the game at 37.”

Down 24-17 at intermission, Pulaski County cut the Titans margin to three, 31-28, going into the final quarter.

The Cougar junior varsity improved to 3-2 as they pounded the Titans 52-28. Ethan Gallimore and Peyton McDaniel scored 13 points each in the win. David Hunley had six and Bradley Hudson scored five points. The Titans got six points from Philip Smith.

Pulaski County will be back in action Thursday as they go to Blacksburg to play the Bruins. Junior varsity tips at 5:30 with the varsity following at 7 p.m.

