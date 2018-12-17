Community invited to Longest Night service

Staff Report

The community is invited to brighten their Christmas season by participating in a Service of the Longest Night Thursday.

The service begins at 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church on the corner of North Jefferson Avenue and Third Street in Pulaski.

The purpose of the service is to bring light into the darkness experienced in our daily lives that can often make the Christmas season a time of mixed emotions. The light celebrated is the love of God given through the gift of God’s son, Jesus.

Pastor Terrie Sternberg says the service is “tender in spirit and hope-filled through the words and music we hear, sing and pray together.”

For more information, call Sternberg at 980-3624.

Written by: Editor on December 17, 2018.

Comments

comments