Clinic expansion on hold ’til February

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski Planning Commission has decided to wait until February to take action on Pulaski Medical’s request to expand its clinic.

The opioid and heroine addiction treatment facility has applied with the town for a special exception to zoning regulations. The planners delayed action on the request last week and initially decided to consider it Monday night. The issue has since been moved to the group’s Feb. 11 meeting at 6 p.m.

The clinic plans to expand its facility in Pulaski Mall on East Main Street to about 6,000 square feet. The expansion will allow the current client base of 600 to grow to 800 or 900 clients and will supply sufficient waiting rooms so clients do not flow outside the building.

The planning commission will vote whether to recommend Pulaski Town Council approve or deny the special exception. Town Council will make the final decision.

Both bodies tabled the request following an hour-long joint public hearing at town council’s Tuesday evening meeting.

Written by: Editor on December 10, 2018.

Comments

comments