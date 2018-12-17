Christmas for the fish?

Dave Gravely/SWT

Readers began reporting an odd sight Thursday and while we still don’t have all the facts, it’s worth showing that even the fish are getting into the Christmas spirit at Claytor Lake. This small floating display, complete with at least one solar light, can be seen below the Lighthouse Bridge between Shiloh and the turns to Hiwassee and Snowville. Clearly this is the work of some very smart fish, but we still can’t figure out how they wrapped the gifts considering that they don’t have hands? Either way, it’s good to see that even the fish are ready for Santa to visit.

Written by: Editor on December 17, 2018.

