Christmas celebration set at Claytor Lake

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Claytor Lake State Park staff invites the community to visit Saturday during the park’s annual Christmas celebration.

Visitors will use natural materials to make winter crafts, enjoy refreshments, play games and relax by the fireplace inside Water’s Edge Meeting Facility. Listen to stories being read by park rangers, and if weather is favorable, go for a ride on the Polar Express Hayride.

Hayrides are free and leave from Water’s Edge every half-hour from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

The Christmas celebration takes place 1-5 p.m.

Written by: Editor on December 14, 2018.

Comments

comments