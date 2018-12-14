By MELINDA WILLIAMS
melinda@southwesttimes.com
Claytor Lake State Park staff invites the community to visit Saturday during the park’s annual Christmas celebration.
Visitors will use natural materials to make winter crafts, enjoy refreshments, play games and relax by the fireplace inside Water’s Edge Meeting Facility. Listen to stories being read by park rangers, and if weather is favorable, go for a ride on the Polar Express Hayride.
Hayrides are free and leave from Water’s Edge every half-hour from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
The Christmas celebration takes place 1-5 p.m.
