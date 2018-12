Christmas Caroling

Courtesy photo

NU Chapter of Delta Kappa Gama recently brightened the Christmas holiday at Highland Ridge Rehab Center in Dublin by singing Christmas Carols with them and donating gifts and snacks. Shown here, from left, are members Elinor Farmer, Carla Hallstead and Martha Patterson. Caroling is one of the chapter’s annual service projects. Other projects this year included donating a large number of books to Pulaski County Reads.

Written by: Editor on December 27, 2018.

Comments

comments