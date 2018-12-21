Bopp recognized for service to NRV

Onward New River Valley, formerly New River Valley Economic Development Alliance, honored Robinson District Supervisor Charles Bopp for service on its board of directors.

Bopp has represented Pulaski County on Onward NRV’s board of directors for the maximum number of terms allowed, according to County Administrator Jonathan Sweet. He was honored at the group’s recent winter investment meeting.

“We are grateful for Mr. Bopp’s commitment not only to Pulaski County, but to the NRV as a whole,” said Ed Lawhorn, Onward NRV board chair. “We appreciate his contribution … and it was our privilege to recognize him” for over six years of commitment and leadership in the economic growth and development of the NRV.

Sweet said Bopp “is one of our hardest working supervisors and serves the county and its citizens in an array of capacities on both local and regional boards, which included Onward NRV. His contributions to this board as Pulaski County’s representative helped to reshape the partnership and make Onward NRV the high-performing organization it is today.”

Key projects completed during Bopp’s tenure with the organization included, adoption of a strategic plan and the rebranding that resulted in the rename and NRV’s river stone brand.

“It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve Onward NRV alongside such professional board members and with such a talented and dedicated staff,” said Bopp. “The work we have been able to accomplish together to advance this important organization and position the NRV to be the preeminent region for economic development in Southwestern Virginia, has been most rewarding and quite frankly, a whole lot of fun.”

He said he’s going to miss working with Onward’s team, but he’ll continue to support their efforts and champion their cause” through his service on Pulaski County Board of Supervisors.

Cloyd District Supervisor Joe Guthrie will now represent the county on the board of directors.

Onward NRV is a public/private, regional economic development organization whose mission is to attract and retain world-class jobs, investment, and talent in Virginia’s New River Valley.

