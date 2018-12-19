Board gets audit, rezones two NRV Commerce Park properties

The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors met this week and were given a presentation in the form of an audit for Fiscal Year 2018.

Emily Viars, of the accounting firm Robinson, Farmer, Cox Associates, went through various aspects of the Pulaski County Budget while referencing a lengthy report given to board members for analysis. Auditors gave the county’s finances a “clean unmodified opinion” which expresses the idea that the county’s finances are generally in order.

The most notable aspect of the county’s finances deal with the county taking on debt and raising taxes for the purpose of paying for the new middle school. Supervisors asked Viars to give a financial comparison to other similar sized counties that do business with the accounting firm at January’s meeting.

Following the recommendation of the county’s planning commission, the board unanimously agreed to rezone a 6.15-acre parcel of land owned by Virginia’s First Regional Industrial Facility Authority. The property is located on International Boulevard, just before the Red Sun Farm Facility in the New River Valley Commerce Park. This parcel of land was originally zoned Conservation when the NRV Commerce Park was created and was meant to serve as a buffer area. Since then, Red Sun Farms and Online Trucking have begun operations. The board voted to rezone this tract of land to a Planned Industrial District.

The board also unanimously agreed to rezone another parcel of land owned by Virginia’s First (RIFA) at the NRV Commerce Park from Planned Industrial to a Conservation Zone District. A residential home is located on this 3.11 parcel of property, which is located at 6101 Ruebush Road and is accessed from a private drive with an entrance on Ruebush Road. The property is located at the proposed site of a solar farm and is just over the hill from Red Sun Farms.

“It’s an interesting story in that Commerce Park didn’t even know there was somebody living down there in that house,” explained Andy McCready, Chairman of the board of supervisors. “It was on one of the agricultural tracks and unbeknownst to Commerce Park board, the leaser of the property was subleasing to a gentleman that lived in that house. It’s an older gentleman living by himself and rather than evict him, we on the Commerce Park board thought it was best to explore other options.”

Instead of evicting him before Christmas, the NRV Commerce Park board opted to allow the tenant the chance to buy the property.

“I believe he’s lived here all his life and from what I understand, the man has never had the opportunity to buy a house in his life,” said McCready. “So we discussed it and we came up with a plan for him to purchase that house. He going to be making payments to Commerce Park. The only caveat is that when he passes away, Commerce Park has the option to buy that house back.”

