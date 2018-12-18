Barbara “Bob” Woods Coltrane

Barbara “Bob” Woods Coltrane, 79, went to be with the Lord Friday, Dec. 14, 2018.

She was born Feb. 22, 1940, in Pulaski, Va., to Luther and Frances Woods. She has been a peninsula resident since 1959. Barbara worked for 25 years as an Estee Lauder Consultant.

In addition to her parents, Luther Woods and Frances Snider Cox, both of Pulaski, Va., she was preceded in death by her beloved sister, Frances Whitaker (Yorktown) and younger brother, Luther Woods II (Pulaski).

Survivors include her children, Kelly Coltrane, of Yorktown, Va., Susan (Mike) Brown, of Newport News, Va., Sharon Coltrane of Saluda, Va., Amy (Robert) Belote, of Poquoson, Va.; baby brother, David S. Woods (Margaret) of Pulaski, Va.; brother-in-law, Tracy Whitaker, of Yorktown, Va.; and sister-in-law, Sylvia Woods, of Pulaski, Va.; eight grandchildren, Justin (Jeanette) Coltrane, Jessica Coltrane, Joe Whiting, Sarah Topic (Leo), Olivia Tietjens-Duncan (Taylor), Gavin Carson, Savanna Carson, and M. R. Brown, Jr.; nine great-grandchildren, Ayla Rae Topic, Giovanni, Luca and Sophia Coltrane, Justin, Natalie and Ava Cox, and Noah Coltrane; the many nieces and nephews she loved, including the children of Tracy and Fran Whitaker, and the children of L.A. and Sylvia Woods, and the children of David and Vivian Coltrane; and special friends, Alan and Gale Riley.

Barbara loved her family and grandchildren and their annual trips to the Outer Banks.

The family is receiving friends Tuesday, Dec. 18, 4-5:30 p.m., at Peninsula Funeral Home, Newport News, Va. Funeral services are Wednesday, 1:30 p.m., at the funeral home, with burial to follow in Peninsula Memorial Park.

The family would like to express appreciation to Heartland Hospice and Dawn Saunders and Cameshia Carnegie of Regency Rehab.

Written by: Editor on December 18, 2018.

Comments

comments