Attendance Awareness Month

September was Attendance Awareness Month. At the recent school board meeting, schools with high attendance rates were recognized. Snowville Elementary has the highest attendance in the county with 97.96 percent. Riverlawn Elementary took second place with 97.23 percent. Dublin Elementary was third with 96.88 percent. Pulaski Middle School had the best attendance gain in the county since September 2017 with a gain of 2.23 percent. The Orioles went from 94.42 percent in 2017 to 96.65 percent this year. Pictured here are Ifront, from left) Elizabeth Webb (Principal Dublin Elementary School), Amy Shrewsbury (Principal at Snowville Elemenary), Anthony Viars (Attendance Coordinator at Pulaski Middle School) and Matthew McCarty (PMS Principal). Congratulations to all of the winners and schools. Back: Pulaski County School Board members Tim Hurst, Beckie Cox, Dr. Paige Cash, Michael Barbour and Bill Benson.

Written by: Editor on December 17, 2018.

