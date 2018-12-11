Attempted murder charges reduced

A North Carolina man will serve seven months in jail for setting a car on fire in January, but two attempted murder charges stemming from the incident were reduced to misdemeanor assaults.

Anthony Jamille Lewis, 39, of Salisbury, N.C., entered into a plea agreement whereby he received separate suspended 12-month jail sentences for the two assault convictions and five years in prison, with all but seven months suspended, on the arson. He’ll be placed on three years of supervised probation upon release from custody.

Lewis’ pleas recently were put on hold to allow prosecutors to make additional attempts to contact the victims of the Jan. 24 incident.

It was earlier stated that state code requires prosecutors to notify victims of plea agreements and their terms. However, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Travis Epes said there is no such requirement under state code.

Epes said it is the longstanding practice of Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Fleenor’s office to make such notification whenever possible “out of a sense of professional decency.”

However, additional attempts were unsuccessful. Epes explained that one of the victims is incarcerated on other matters and has legal representation on those matters. In keeping with ethical standards, no attempts were made to speak with the woman. Instead, they tried unsuccessfully to contact her husband, who made it clear to investigators the night of the incident that he wanted nothing to do with the case.

Due to conflicting statements between two male victims as to whether Lewis poured gasoline on one victim’s arm before setting the car on fire, Epes said the attempted murder charges would have been difficult to sustain. Therefore, they were reduced to simple assaults. Epes said witnesses did report seeing Lewis physically assault one of the victims before setting the vehicle ablaze.

Plus, the prosecutor noted, both victims were able to get out of the vehicle without singed hair, burned clothing or burns on their bodies.

