Area foundation gifts over $138,000

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Nearly a dozen projects serving Pulaski County citizens will receive a portion of $138,134 in grants recently awarded by Community Foundation of the New River Valley (CFNRV) through its Responsive Grant Program.

A total of 45 projects were selected from almost 100 applications for grants. The Responsive Grant Program awards up to $3,000 to charitable organizations for operating support, and up to $5,000 to organizations and programs that focus on poverty, natural resource conservation, education, arts and housing.

CFNRV reports it manages more than $10 million in assets from 185 endowed funds created by NRV individuals, families and businesses.

Foundation staff and volunteers review applications and select recipients.

Applications for the 2019 Responsive Grant Program are accepted from May to late July.

Those interested in starting an endowed fund through the Foundation to support NRV charitable programs should call 381-8999 or email jessicawirgau@cfnrv.org.

Projects receiving grants for 2018, which wholly or partially serve Pulaski County citizens, are:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Virginia: $1,000 from the Ann and H.W. Huff, Jr. Family Fund for the Pulaski County School Based Mentoring Program.

Free Clinic of Pulaski County: $5,000 from the Ann and H.W. Huff, Jr. Family Fund for the Pulaski Free Clinic Bridge Program.

Humane Society of Pulaski County: $3,000 from the Ann and H.W. Huff, Jr. Family Fund for operating support.

New River Community Action: $3,000 from the Ann and H.W. Huff, Jr. Family Fund, the Giles Fund, the Litschert Family Fund, the Jackson S. Copenhaver Fund, and the Virle and Al Payne Fund for the Emergency Assistance Program.

New River Community Action, Head Start: $5,000 from the Childrens’ Shelter Home Endowment, the Early Childhood Education Teachers Fund, and the Newcomb Parenting Skills Fund for Trauma Informed Training and Care.

New River Community College: $5,000 from the Ann and H.W. Huff, Jr. Family Fund for the Great Expectations Program.

New River Valley Agency on Aging: $5,000 from the Bell Family Fund, the Ghia Borg Memorial Health Care Fund, the Giles Fund, the Silver Care Fund, the Jacobs Family Fund, and the Litschert Family Fund for the Respite Care Program.

Radford-Fairlawn Daily Bread: $3,000 from the Ann and H.W. Huff, Jr. Family Fund for operating support.

Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley, Inc.: $3,000 from the David and Lillian Francis Charitable Fund, the Giles Fund, and the Homer T. and Beverly A. Hurst Family Fund for operating support.

YMCA of Pulaski County: $5,000 from the Ann and H.W. Huff, Jr. Family Fund for the Calfee Community Center Planning Project.

Written by: Editor on December 20, 2018.

