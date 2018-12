Anybody can build a snowman

Courtesy Photo

It’s not hard to build a snowman, but it takes special skill to build a snow animal. That was exactly what 13-year-old Serena Smith, a Pulaski Middle School student, did while schools were closed Monday. Serena built this Coca Cola polar bear in front of her grandparent house, Gary and Tammy Chinault, on Veterans Hill after seeing it in a commercial. Send your photos to editor@southwesttimes.com.

Written by: Editor on December 13, 2018.

