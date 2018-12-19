American chestnuts more plentiful

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

If roasting chestnuts on an open fire is part of your Christmas tradition, it’s getting easier to find the American variety again, according to Virginia Farm Bureau Federation.

Before a chestnut blight accidentally imported from Asia wiped out the American chestnut tree over a century ago, it was said to be the finest chestnut in the world. Its smaller and sweeter nut was preferred for cooking and the tree was considered one of the most important in its range for wildlife and a wide variety of uses, according to the American Chestnut Foundation.

Now, American chestnuts are making a comeback in Virginia, thanks to efforts to develop a blight-resistant variety. According to Virginia Farm Bureau, a “handful” of Virginia farms are harvesting thousands of pounds of chestnuts annually from blight-resistant orchards.

Nelson County growers David and Kim Bryant have 1,600 Dunstan chestnut trees, a hybrid of the American and Chinese chestnut, on 23 acres. Although they have plans to expand their orchard, they also are trying to spread the variety by selling seedlings to buyers countrywide each spring.

The Bryants sell out their chestnut supply every fall, during a six-week harvest that lasts from September to October. They process nuts from their orchard and six other orchards in that area, them market them online as Virginia Chestnuts LLC.

Tony Banks, commodity-marketing specialist for Virginia Farm Bureau Federation, said chestnuts “are ideal for traditional dishes and meals, especially during the holiday season. It’s great to see that we have local farmers devoted to bringing back a classic American food.”

