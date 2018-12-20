Almost in Love in ‘Almost, Maine’

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Pulaski County High School Arts Department is set to present “Almost, Maine” written by American actor and playwright John Cariani.

The play is billed as a romantic comedy/drama for anyone who has ever been in love (or almost in love) or who has ever fallen out of love (or almost fallen out of love) or anyone who wants to be in love (or almost wants to be in love).

Almost, Maine consists of a series of nine vignettes/scenes.

“I’ve really enjoyed the fact that I have all my seniors directing each of the scenes and each of the seniors got to choose which vignette they wanted to direct,” said PCHS drama teacher Jeff McCoy.

Almost, Maine opened off-Broadway in January 2006 and has proven popular in professional and nonprofessional theater companies ever since. In 2017-2018, it was the most produced play in North American high schools, supplanting Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

“To me it’s a very uplifting type of play because of the messages you see with the couples that you see in there,” McCoy explained. “You’ll be thinking it goes a certain direction in the show and then it goes a completely different route and you’re like, ‘I didn’t see that coming!’ It’s like getting hit in the head with a snowball or something, when you weren’t prepared to be hit in the head with a snowball.”

Almost, Maine will play at the Pulaski County High School Little Theatre at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, and Friday, Dec. 21. There will also be additional showings at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22.

All tickets for this production cost $5, but it is not recommended for small children.

