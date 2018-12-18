Akers honored for World War II service

Pulaski County World War I and World War II Commemoration Committee recently presented WWII veteran Frank Willard Akers with a Resolution of Appreciation Pulaski County Board of Supervisors adopted to honor WWII veterans.

Committee Chair Sharon Hardy and committee member Al Davis, a Vietnam veteran and recipient of a Purple Heart, made the presentation during a Dublin Lions Club Christmas Dinner and meeting. Akers is a Lions member.

Akers also received a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol, a certificate from the Pulaski County WWI and WWII Commemoration Committee, a limited edition WWII book, and Pulaski County and Virginia Commemoration WWII 75th Anniversary lapel pins.

So far, 28 Pulaski County WWII veterans have been honored. The Virginia WWI and WWII Commemoration Commission was created by the General Assembly to plan, develop and carry out programs and activities to commemorate the 100th Anniversary of WWI and the 75th Anniversary of WWII.

Akers served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He also served on the USS Latimer from 1950-1954.

