Agency on Aging hosts cookie decorating

By WILLIAM PAINE

Before this week’s Christmas parade in Pulaski, several organizations set up tents in Jackson Square for the Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Under one tent, three high school age volunteers for the New River Valley Agency on Aging were hosting a cookie decorating party.

“We’re setting up to have kids making cookies for themselves with Reece’s Pieces, Skittles and M&M’s with a variety of types of cookies,” Isis Ramirez explained.

Before long, children of various ages began gathering under the tent.

“I’ve been helping the Agency on Aging for a few months now,” said McKinzi Hamilton. “We’re doing a Santa for Seniors program and it’s been really beneficial to the seniors around town and now we’re helping out with the Christmas parade.”

The Southwest Times then asked Hamilton why she volunteered for the New River Valley Agency on Aging.

“I knew this was a good governmental service around town and I always heard about it growing up,” Hamilton explained. “I think it’s really good because most programs go to kids, which is great, but senior citizens need to be looked out for too.”

According to reliable reports, most of the created cookies did not make it home to be displayed.

