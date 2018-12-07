Addiction clinic expansion on hold

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Plans to expand a Pulaski opioid addiction treatment facility are on hold after town planners decided to table action until at least Monday on a required special exception.

Pulaski Planning Commission decided to hold off acting on Pulaski Medical’s application until its regular meeting Monday at 6 p.m. The decision followed an hour of discussion in a joint public hearing before the commission and Pulaski Town Council.

The amount of information gleaned from the hearing was cited as the reason to delay action.

Since the commission didn’t act, town council unanimously voted to also table the matter pending a recommendation from the planners.

Pulaski Medical, behind Hardees on East Main Street, has been in operation for five years. According to its new executive director, Cherie Adams, the clinic has outgrown the facility and needs to expand. Adams pointed out she is vested in the clinic and its operations because she grew up in Shiloh.

Like many areas, she says Pulaski County is experiencing the impact of the opioid drug abuse epidemic.

With an expansion, she says, the clinic will be able to add 200 to 300 more clients to its current client base of 600. She says most, if not all, of the additional clients live in Pulaski County and an estimated 480 of the current clients live here.

Despite the contention that cars from West Virginia and Tennessee have been seen at the clinic, Adams said none are from Tennessee and only a handful live just over the border in West Virginia.

Asked whether another, larger location was considered, in lieu of an expansion, Adams said the urgent need for additional space doesn’t allow sufficient time to take on construction of a new building or full remodel and move somewhere else.

According to Adams, the expansion will allow the clinic to address an issue of client lines flowing outside the building. Waiting room capacity will be expanded, conference rooms and additional laboratory space added, and dispensing windows where clients receive their daily dose of Methadone or Suboxone are being added.

Although Adams said there is no need for future expansions if the current one is granted, Councilman Joseph Goodman suggested the company’s formula for servicing clientele could result in 1,100 to 1,300 clients being served there. He asked whether there are future plans to take on that many clients.

Adams said clients who complete treatment will be discharged, thus offsetting clients coming in.

“I think we all know 900 will go to 1,200, 1,200 will go bigger,” David Hagan, an owner of Pulaski Motor Mile and Express Lane next door to the clinic, said during the hearing. “There are lots of places we can do this, this is just not the place.”

Hagan said he hasn’t had problems with the clinic or its clients, but he feels the clients need a less visible or public location for maintaining their own dignity.

Calling property owner Bob Strenz a friend, Hagan said it was his understanding the two of them had a “gentleman’s agreement” where Hagan would purchase the clinic’s unit to expand the car dealership and the clinic would move elsewhere.

Hagan said he doesn’t support the expansion for three reasons: that area is vital to the economic well-being and growth of downtown; the clients need a more private location and there are plenty of facilities and locations more appropriate for such a business.

Hagan said he understands the need for the clinic’s services, which now incorporate mental health services as they relate to drug addiction.

“Being a father of a son who died a year ago from a prescription, I’ve gained an understanding and I see that it’s a very needed program,” he said. “I understand that those people need to have a product, but they don’t need to be allowed to look like cattle lined up out front and they don’t need to be in the rain.”

He said he realizes a large waiting room is a reason for the expansion, but he suggested more space will just lead to more clients and subsequent overcrowding.

“I don’t know about anybody else, but I’ve not had any problem finding a building to buy in Pulaski,” said Hagan. “There’s plenty of facilities that are private; that are better for the patient and better for the community.”

Goodman said town council was told when the clinic opened that the average client completes treatment in 18 months. Adams said that’s unrealistic and she doesn’t know why such a figure was used.

Since joining the clinic in February, she estimates 15 to 18 clients have successfully completed treatment and been discharged. She says it usually takes about six to seven years before clients feel stable enough for discharge.

According to town staff’s report on the application, the clinic offers clients Methadone or Suboxone to relieve withdrawal symptoms as they are weaned off opioid pain medications or heroin.

The report points out Pulaski Police Department has responded to 80 calls at the clinic since it opened. Nine calls were for suspicious vehicles or persons, three were for fights in progress, one involved an intoxicated person, one involved a juvenile and one was reported as involving a suicide.

Adams said she has made some calls to police for assistance, but she had no knowledge of their being that many calls to the clinic.

Adams also was asked about a list of eight incidents in which individuals were arrested for driving under the influence of clinic-dispensed drugs after receiving their daily dose. She said she’s unaware of those incidents, but as long as the client is on a stable dose and not otherwise abusing drugs, they are not impaired. They can drive and go to work, even if they operate heavy machinery.

In fact, Adams said the clinic has a new program in conjunction with two county industries where clients can receive their dose early in the morning and undergo counseling late in the day so they don’t have to miss work.

Hagan, the only person outside of clinic employees who spoke at the public hearing, asked that a buffer be placed between the clinic and the car dealership if the expansion is approved.

Conditions set forth for the special exception require an 8-foot tall, 100-foot long vinyl fence along the property line between the dealership and clinic. Parking availability also must be met town requirements, the special exception would not be transferrable to other businesses, and the planning commission will be able to review the special exception six months after passage to confirm compliance.

Pulaski Zoning Ordinance only allows outpatient mental health and substance abuse clinics by special exception in General Business (B-2) Districts. At present it is a nonconforming use. It’ only able to operate under grandfathering laws because zoning changes addressing such clinics occurred after the facility opened.

Any future expansions will require approval of a separate special exception.

December 7, 2018.

