9 Cougars recognized with All-Region honors

The Pulaski County Cougars saw nine players recognized as a part of the All-Region 4D team, which is voted on by the coaches of the region.

Two Cougars were recognized as a part of the first team offensive unit, seniors EJ Horton and Ryan Castle.

Horton finished 2018 as the all-time leading receiver in Cougar football history with 1,526 yards in his two years. He now hold the career record, the season record with 827 yards last year, the career reception record with 85, most receptions in a season with his 44 catches this season, most touchdown catches in a career with 17, most touchdown catches in a season with 11 in 2017 and most touchdown catches in a game with three against Carroll County this year.

Castle finished 2018 with 65 total kicking points, having made good on 50 of 54 point after attempts and five of eight field goal attempts.

They are joined by Grant Johnston and Thomas Coffey of Blacksburg, Luke Grinnell, Dajon Cardwell, Avery Close and Isaiah Persinger of Salem, Ja’Cori Kittrell, Ty Foster and Justin Barnett of EC Glass, Matt Hale and Sam Dantzler of William Byrd and Chase Foutz and Keenan Cupit of Jefferson Forest to round out the first team offense.

Johnston was named the All-Region 4D Offensive Player of the Year. Eddie Sloss of Blacksburg was named as the Coach of the Year.

Junior Austin Gallimore and junior Gage Mannon were selected as members of the first team defense. The two hard-nosed, tough defenders were well known throughout the region as hard hitters and aggressive tacklers. As leaders of one of the better Pulaski County defensive units in recent memory, the duo helped hold opponents below 100 yards of offense in many of their games this season.

They are joined by Holden Fretz, Kittrell, Warren Horsley and Jairelle Reeves of EC Glass, Tim Sawyers, Donald Norris, Drew Babcock and Luke Goforth of Blacksburg, Anthony Haupt of Salem, Carl Poole and Shawn Watlington of GW Danville, Thomas Anderson and Nick Hale of William Byrd and Blane Johnson of Amherst County.

The Defensive Player of the Year is Holden Fretz of EC Glass.

No Pulaski County players were selected for the second team offensive unit, which consists of DreSean Kendrick and Ben McCarthy of EC Glass, Josh French and Marvin Blake of Jefferson Forest, Jacob Lucas, Brian Mitchell, Karim Mohamed and Tiquest Terry of Blacksburg, Tylee Myers and Shawn Watlington of GW Danville, Glenn Compton of Salem, Holden Ayers and Frank Ross of Amherst County and Tyler Rose of LCA.

Seniors Ben Arnett and Noah O’Dell were selected as members of the second team defensive unit. Both played the game as if they were much taller and bigger than they actually were, causing chaos at times in the opponents backfields.

They are joined by Bryson Akers of GW Danville, Dajon Cardwell and Shawn Collins of Salem, Jackson Shumate of Carroll County, Austin McDaniel of Bassett, Wyatt Hamilton of EC Glass, Cole Epperly, Luke Goforth and Brian Mitchell of Blacksburg, Braiden Klacynski of Jefferson Forest and Hunter Meador and Aason Stanley of William Byrd.

Three Pulaski County athletes were recognized with an honorable mention on offense. Senior Jaxson Callahan was selected as an honorable mention at center. Senior EJ Horton was selected as an honorable mention as a kick returner and senior Kade Akers was selected as an offensive all purpose player.

They are joined by Poole, George Jackson, Zi Gunter, Wesley Graves and Watlington of GW Danville, Sam Dantzler and Nick Hale of William Byrd, Nathan Pribble of Jefferson Forest, Noah Inman of Bassett, Jaheim Tyler, Sabias Folley and Isaiah Washington of Charlottesville, BJ What of EC Glass and Cassell McMillian of Carroll County.

Finally, junior Luke Russell was selected as an honorable mention on the defensive unit.

He is joined by Jacob Hackworth and James Antrom of Jefferson Forest, Derrick Chambers of Amherst County, Matt Hale of William Byrd, Jaleom Adams-Mallory of Charlottesville, Bobby Pinello, Zavione Wood and Avery Close of Salem, Jalen Williamson, Marquis Carter and Kendrell McClary of GW Danville, Zavier Hager and Warren Horsley of EC Glass, Devontay Ross and Dylan Hairfield of Bassett and TJ Strange of LCA.

Pulaski County will return a slew of starters to both sides of the ball next season, which will be a season of very high expectations.

Written by: Editor on December 1, 2018.

