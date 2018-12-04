4-H seeks counselors, leaders for June camp

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Application packets are now available for those interested in spending a week serving as a counselor or leader at 4-H Camp on Smith Mountain Lake in early June.

Teen Counselors, Counselors in Training and Adult Leaders are needed. Only 23 teen positions are available — 13 for female applicants and 10 for males.

Applications are available online at http://pulaski4h.blogspot.com/p/4-h-camp.html or in hard copy at Virginia Cooperative Extension offices on the lower level of the County Administration Building (CAB), 143 Third St. NW, Pulaski.

This year’s camp for youth ages 9-13 is June 3-7 at W.E. Skelton 4-H Center in Wirtz. Pulaski’s camp is being held in conjunction with 4-H programs in Craig and Patrick counties.

Beginning Jan. 7, applications will be reviewed in the order they are received and interviews awarded.

Skelton Center is located on 120 acres at Smith Mountain Lake in Franklin County.

Camp brochures will be available Feb. 1 and registration packets will be available March 1. This year, there are 127 spaces available for camp registrants — 77 for girls and 50 for boys.

For more information, visit pulaskicounty4-h@vt.edu or call 980-7761.

Written by: Editor on December 14, 2018.

